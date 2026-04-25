Catholic Bishop warns graduates against salary comparisons, urges service and fraternity

Speaking during the graduation ceremony on Friday, the Bishop warned graduates against comparing earnings in a country where, he said, salary systems remain inconsistent.

“Don’t compare salaries in South Sudan, you will run mad because there is no system of salaries,” he said, advising graduates to avoid measuring their worth by income differences.

He further cautioned against discussing pay with colleagues, stressing that such comparisons distract from service to society.

“When your intent is to serve humanity, please don’t ask your colleague how much he is receiving. There is no system. People are receiving anything, anytime, in any place,” he added.

The Bishop said graduates should instead view themselves as agents of human development, called to uplift communities through service and ethical leadership rather than individual gain.

He emphasized the need for “human fraternity,” urging young professionals to overcome divisions based on ethnicity, region or social group.

“We are all human beings and all our needs are the same. Why don’t we share what we have?” he asked, warning against what he described as “radical individualism” that undermines social cohesion.

According to him, sustainable development cannot be achieved in a society where exclusion and inequality persist. He warned that job seekers may increasingly face discrimination based on background rather than qualifications.

“Instead of asking for your papers, they will be asking for your geographical location. That is the society you will be facing,” he said.

The Bishop also cautioned graduates about unrealistic expectations in the labour market, noting that some professionals work for long periods without pay.

“Just do your best and that best will be your only harvest. Enjoy your profession,” he said. “If you are a teacher, go to class and teach whether there is salary or not.”

He encouraged graduates to remain patient and committed to their work despite economic challenges, saying confusion and frustration often arise when expectations are not managed.

The graduation ceremony marked the completion of studies for more than 800 students from various academic disciplines at the Catholic University of South Sudan.