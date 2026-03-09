9th March 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Justice | National News | News   |   CARE South Sudan calls for urgent action as gender-based violence rises

CARE South Sudan calls for urgent action as gender-based violence rises

Author: Diko D. Andrew | Published: 7 hours ago

GBV is a vice that must be stopped - courtesy

CARE South Sudan has called for urgent and sustained action to address rising cases of gender-based violence across the country.

In a statement issued in Juba to mark International Women’s Day, the aid organization said women and girls continue to face serious risks due to ongoing conflict, displacement, economic hardship, and weak protection systems.

According to the United Nations Population Fund, South Sudan has one of the highest rates of gender-based violence in the region.

The organization says these conditions have increased women’s exposure to violence, exploitation and abuse, particularly in communities affected by humanitarian crises.

CARE South Sudan Country Director James Akai said gender-based violence is preventable and requires urgent collective action.

“Gender-based violence is not inevitable it is preventable We cannot accept a reality where conflict and crisis continue to endanger the dignity and safety of women and girls. International Women’s Day must be more than a moment of recognition it must be a call to action for lasting solutions,” he said in the statement.

CARE South Sudan is urging stronger coordination to expand survivor support services, improve safe reporting mechanisms, and promote justice for victims.

The organization also emphasized the need to invest in women’s economic empowerment, saying financial independence strengthens women’s safety, voice and resilience.

Akai added that protecting women’s rights is not only a moral responsibility but also essential for sustainable development and peace.

CARE South Sudan says it remains committed to supporting programs that strengthen protection systems, economic opportunities and community leadership for women across the country.

Popular Stories
Simon Akuei voluntarily returns to Juba to face authorities – Family source confirms 1

Simon Akuei voluntarily returns to Juba to face authorities – Family source confirms

Published March 3, 2026

Gov’t plans to establish South Sudan Airways, expand Juba International Airport 2

Gov’t plans to establish South Sudan Airways, expand Juba International Airport

Published March 6, 2026

South Sudan condemns Iran missile, drone attacks in Middle East 3

South Sudan condemns Iran missile, drone attacks in Middle East

Published March 6, 2026

SSPDF questions UNMISS over 2013 armored vehicle seizure 4

SSPDF questions UNMISS over 2013 armored vehicle seizure

Published March 8, 2026

Parliament: Petroleum, Road’s & Presidential Affairs ministries overspent massively in 2024–2025 budget 5

Parliament: Petroleum, Road’s & Presidential Affairs ministries overspent massively in 2024–2025 budget

Published March 5, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Northern Bahr el Ghazal forms committee over rising market prices

Published 2 hours ago

2026 elections will proceed as planned, says NEC chairperson

Published 2 hours ago

U.S. designates Sudanese Muslim brotherhood as terrorist group

Published 2 hours ago

Defence cross-examines forensic expert in Dr Machar trial

Published 2 hours ago

Mass exodus into Ethiopia as 72-hour Akobo evacuation deadline expires

Published 3 hours ago

IWR: Activists call for urgent legal reforms to protect women’s rights

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th March 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.