CARE South Sudan calls for urgent action as gender-based violence rises

CARE South Sudan has called for urgent and sustained action to address rising cases of gender-based violence across the country.

In a statement issued in Juba to mark International Women’s Day, the aid organization said women and girls continue to face serious risks due to ongoing conflict, displacement, economic hardship, and weak protection systems.

According to the United Nations Population Fund, South Sudan has one of the highest rates of gender-based violence in the region.

The organization says these conditions have increased women’s exposure to violence, exploitation and abuse, particularly in communities affected by humanitarian crises.

CARE South Sudan Country Director James Akai said gender-based violence is preventable and requires urgent collective action.

“Gender-based violence is not inevitable it is preventable We cannot accept a reality where conflict and crisis continue to endanger the dignity and safety of women and girls. International Women’s Day must be more than a moment of recognition it must be a call to action for lasting solutions,” he said in the statement.

CARE South Sudan is urging stronger coordination to expand survivor support services, improve safe reporting mechanisms, and promote justice for victims.

The organization also emphasized the need to invest in women’s economic empowerment, saying financial independence strengthens women’s safety, voice and resilience.

Akai added that protecting women’s rights is not only a moral responsibility but also essential for sustainable development and peace.

CARE South Sudan says it remains committed to supporting programs that strengthen protection systems, economic opportunities and community leadership for women across the country.

