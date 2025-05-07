Cardinals set to begin secrete vote to elect new pope

VATICAN, (Eye Radio) – Catholic cardinals from around the world will begin casting their secret votes in the Sistine Chapel for a successor to Pope Francis on Wednesday afternoon, in what is seen as the most geographically diverse conclave in the faith’s history.

Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 years and the cause of his death is a stroke that put him into a coma and led to heart failure, according to the Vatican.

The conclave is expected to begin at 10am, local time, with a public Holy Mass at St Peter’s Basilica.

After the mass, the cardinals will retreat to their rooms next door at Domus Sanctae Marthae, before heading to the Apostolic Palace for the first vote. This is where every papal election has taken place since 1878.

The Vatican has confirmed that all 133 cardinals expected to participate have arrived in Rome. More than 50 of the cardinal electors are European, with Italy dominating. Ten are from the US, 23 from Asia, 21 from Central and South America, and 18 from Africa.

The cardinals will be isolated from the outside world, their cellphones surrendered and airwaves around the Vatican jammed to prevent them from all communications until they find a new leader for the 1.4 billion-member church.

Late Pope Francis named 108 of the 133 cardinals, choosing many pastors in his image from far-flung countries like Mongolia, South Sudan, Sweden and Tonga that had never had a cardinal before.

In September 2023, Francis confirmed the elevation of 21 bishops from around the world to the rank of cardinal including South Sudan’s Stephen Ameyu Martin, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba.

The late Argentine pontiff visited South Sudan in February 2023, for a long-awaited ecumenical pilgrimage where he met the country’s leaders, diplomatic corps, and civil society groups.

He visited together with the Archbishop Welby and Moderator General of Scottish Church – to encourage political leaders to implement the 2018 peace process and to draw attention to the continued conflicts and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

A month before his passing, Francis wrote letters to President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, urging them to prioritize peace, reconciliation and development for the benefits of South Sudanese.

According to Vatican Apostolic Nuncio to South Sudan, Archbishop Séamus Patrick Horgan, the South Sudanese people should remember Francis’ appeal for peace and become peacemakers in their own land.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter