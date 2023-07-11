Cardinal-designate Ameyu says appointment came as a shock

The Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba Stephen Ameyu Martin said Tuesday he was shocked and delighted upon hearing about his appointment as a Cardinal by Pope Francis.

Pope Francis on Sunday announced the elevation of Archbishop Ameyu to the rank of Cardinal alongside 20 other bishops from around the work.

The Pontiff also announced a consistory for their confirmation in the Vatican on September 30, 2023.

Reacting to the news, Archbishop Stephen Ameyu said the appointment came as a shock but added that he is delighted to serve the church in a higher position.

“The appointment has just come out of the blue and yesterday, I was shocked. But I know that when the Holy Father speaks, you have to respond with obedience and they say when Rome has spoken no one can block it,” he said.

His Grace Ameyu further said his promotion as the second-ever South Sudanese Cardinal has not only elevated him but the whole Church in South Sudan.

“I am happy too with this appointment because it is a way of serving our church in a higher position. Being a first cardinal is an appreciation of the Holy Father who came to South Sudan and saw the hope in your faces.”

“This is the result of that hope he saw in your faces. This appointment is not the appointment of an individual person like bishop or archbishop Stephen Ameyu elevated to this level, but it is the whole church that is elevated”.

On his part, the apostolic Nuncio at the Vatican Embassy in Juba Inout Paul says the promotion is an appreciation and faith of the Holy Father in South Sudan.

“We see in this elevation of the archbishop of Juba to be a cardinal the appreciation of the holy father and the faith of the holy father in the people of South Sudan,” Paul said.

“He was here a few months ago and now with this appointment, he expresses once again that he is really engaged with the building of this country, and he has faith in the people of this country.”

“And the people of this country can make it on the path of his reconciliation and building a better future, so the holy father has faith in us here and this appointment expresses the faith of the holy father and the hope and trust he gives the South Sudanese people”.

The new cardinals would assist the Pope in leading the church as well as in choosing his successor after his death or resignation.

According to Reuters, it will be the ninth consistory called by the pope since his election 10 years ago as the first pontiff from Latin America.

Cardinals rank second only to the pope in the Church hierarchy and serve as his closest advisers.

Due to their historical power and influence, they are still called the princes of the Church, although Francis has told them not to live like royalty and to be close to the poor.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



South Sudanese online suggest nicknames for country Previous Post