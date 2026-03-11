Canadian, UK diplomats urge peace and investment in health sector

Canadian and UK diplomats and aid officials from UNICEF, visiting health facilities in Wau have called for peace and increased investment to strengthen South Sudan’s fragile health system.

The Canadian Ambassador to South Sudan, Joanne Minns, said peace is essential for the country to deliver reliable health services to its citizens.

She said, “Without peace, there is an inability to provide services in a reliable and consistent way, especially with the displacement and mass displacement in the country.”

The ambassador said strong coordination between development partners and the government is necessary to meet the basic needs of the population.

She added, “It’s critically important that there is coordination among partners and with the government to continue serving the basic needs of the citizens. Fundamentally important is to bring peace back to South Sudan and Sudan, and the senior leadership plays the most important role in doing so.”

The envoy also said the needs of refugees and returnees remain urgent.

She said, “We’ve heard stories from women and children, both South Sudanese refugees and returnees, and the needs are dire. These types of clinics are doing what they can to help, but more needs to be done.”

Meanwhile, the UNICEF Country Representative to South Sudan, Noala Skinner, said she accompanied the ambassadors of the United Kingdom and Canada during visits to health facilities in Wau.

Skinner said, “I’m very privileged to have been able to accompany the UK ambassador and the ambassador of Canada on these visits to Wau Teaching Hospital and also to Sika Hadid Primary Health Care Centre.”

She said the delegation, which also included the European Union, observed several essential health services during the visit.

According to Skinner, “We’ve been able to witness routine immunisation and also the screening of children for malnutrition. It is incredibly important to catch malnutrition early because children treated early are more likely to make a full and speedy recovery.”

She said the facility shows how cooperation between the government, the church, and donor partners can support the delivery of health services.

Skinner said international support remains important but cannot replace government investment.

She said, “There is nothing that can replace the importance of domestic investment in the social sectors and particularly in the health sector.”

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Ambassador to South Sudan, David Ashley, expressed concern about the shortage of health facilities and resources in the country.

He said, “We know that there are insufficient facilities and insufficient resources for the health care of South Sudan.”

The ambassador also condemned attacks and looting of health facilities in some parts of the country.

He said, “We need more health facilities, not less. Anything happening in places like Jonglei which means that existing facilities cannot serve the population is tragic and unforgivable.”

Ashley also said South Sudan’s health system should not rely entirely on foreign assistance.

He said, “It should not be the case that the health system of South Sudan is entirely dependent on countries like the UK or Canada.”

The ambassador said government spending on health remains very low.

According to him, “The fact that only 0.4 percent of the national budget went into health in the last financial year is very difficult to understand.”

Ashley said the United Kingdom is supporting improvements in health infrastructure, including the installation of solar power at Wau Teaching Hospital to help ensure round-the-clock services.

Meanwhile, the Canadian ambassador said her country has provided significant support to the health sector.

She said, “Canada has contributed 70 million dollars to the Health Sector Transformation Programme and supported the training and capacity building of nurses and midwives in South Sudan.”

The envoy said investing in children and basic services is important for the country’s future.

She said, “Investment in the children of this country is fundamentally important. They are the future, and when children are starving and dying of malnutrition, the future of South Sudan becomes even more challenging.”

