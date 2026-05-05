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Canada says media freedom key to peace in South Sudan

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 6 hours ago

Government of Canada Logo|Courtesy

The Embassy of Canada in South Sudan has marked World Press Freedom Day 2026 with a dialogue held in partnership with Journalists for Human Rights (JHR), bringing together diplomats, journalists, media practitioners, and civil society representatives in Juba.

The event focused on the role of a free and independent media in supporting peace, human rights, and accountable governance, at a time when South Sudan continues to face political and institutional challenges.

Canada’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Joanne Minns, said access to accurate and independent information remains critical as the country navigates a fragile transition and efforts to build trust between citizens and institutions.

She said media freedom contributes directly to peacebuilding, noting that societies with independent journalism are better positioned to resolve challenges through dialogue rather than conflict.

“A free and independent media is not something that comes after peace—it is a foundation for peace. Where journalists can work freely, societies are more resilient and better equipped to address challenges through dialogue rather than conflict,” Minns said.

She also said the current period calls for protection of information flow and public trust.

“South Sudan finds itself at a critical juncture—one where hard-won gains remain fragile and trust between citizens and institutions is under strain. At moments like this, access to accurate, independent information is essential,” she added.

The dialogue, held under the global theme “Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development, and Security,” discussed how a free media environment supports accountability while helping to reduce misinformation and polarization.

Participants recognized the work of South Sudanese journalists who continue to report on governance, peace implementation, and community issues under difficult conditions.

Canada reaffirmed its support for media freedom as part of wider efforts to strengthen human rights, governance, and stability in South Sudan, including cooperation with Journalists for Human Rights.

The discussions concluded that credible and independent journalism remains an important pillar in sustaining the peace process and encouraging informed public participation in national affairs.

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