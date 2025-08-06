Western embassies raise alarm over escalating violence in South Sudan

The embassies of Canada, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom have raised concerns over the continued violence in parts of the country.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the six foreign missions described the violence as a fragrant violation of the ceasefire outlined in the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Their reaction comes a day after medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) suspended its operations in Morobo and Yei River counties of Central Equatoria State following repeated abductions of its staff.

The country has witnessed violent clashes, road ambushes, and looting of property belonging to humanitarian organisations in areas including Central Equatoria, Western Equatoria, and Upper Nile states.

The embassies said the ongoing violence threatens the country’s path to stability and obstructs progress in development.

The joint statement also condemned the attacks on civilians and aid workers, saying they continue to worsen the humanitarian situation.

“We specifically condemn the repeated attacks against civilians, including humanitarian workers and medical facilities, protected under international law,” the statement reads in part.

“These attacks are exacerbating the suffering of South Sudanese people. We are seriously concerned by the intercommunal violence in several states and reports of restriction on humanitarian access,” the statement added.

The missions further urged South Sudanese leaders to work together to end the violence and resolve their political differences.

They also called for the unconditional release of all political detainees, including First Vice President Dr Riek Machar, to pave the way for national dialogue.

“We are calling on all South Sudanese leaders to work together to stop the violence. This includes the release of all political detainees, including the First Vice President, so that a meaningful dialogue, the only route to sustainable peace for South Sudan, can proceed,” the statement further reads.

