8th April 2026

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Calm, order mark Easter celebrations across regions

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: April 6, 2026

Map of South Sudan. (File/Courtesy).

Authorities in Unity State, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, Ruweng Administrative Area, and Abyei Administrative Area have reported calm and peaceful Easter celebrations, with no major security incidents recorded.

In Unity State, which has recently faced insecurity and cattle raids, security forces were deployed across Bentiu and other major towns to maintain order during the festivities.

State Minister of Information Nyakenya Yohanis said the celebrations proceeded without disruption, allowing residents to attend church services and carry on with daily activities.

“We are having a beautiful Easter. All the believers went to the churches and had a good celebration. Everything is calm. Security is stable right now,” she said.

“Police and security forces were deployed all over the state and there was no major incident reported. The celebration ran smoothly. Everybody is going about their activities. The new governor and his team are going to prioritize security and living in peace with our neighbours.”

In Western Bahr el Ghazal State, police also confirmed a stable security situation throughout the Easter period. Police spokesperson Lt. Col. Santino Udhuol attributed the calm to coordinated efforts by security agencies, including patrols and checkpoints.

“The general security situation across Wau municipality and all counties of the state has remained calm and stable during the past three days of the Holy Easter,” he said.

“This stability is attributed to the coordinated efforts of the police service and other organized forces… Our joint forces are continuing targeted operations to crack down on criminal gangs and nighttime armed robbers.”

In the Ruweng Administrative Area, authorities said the holiday was marked by peaceful celebrations, with residents travelling freely to visit family. Information Minister James Monyluak Majok said that the calm environment is now allowing communities to focus on agricultural preparations.

“The general situation, including security, is normal as of today. Easter was celebrated peacefully,” he said. “People travelled from payam to payam and county to county… Residents are now preparing their fields for the new farming season. Religious leaders also preached peaceful coexistence, and the government provided security.”

Similarly, Abyei Administrative Area recorded incident-free celebrations. Information Minister Yohana Akol said residents were able to worship safely, with the area’s governor joining congregants at a major Catholic church.

“The situation is calm with the help of all police. People have celebrated in most churches,” she said. “The Governor celebrated with faithful in the biggest Catholic church and emphasized the importance of avoiding misinformation as the area faces several challenges.”

Across all regions, authorities have called for continued cooperation between communities, religious leaders, and security agencies to sustain peace and stability.

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