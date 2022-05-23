23rd May 2022
Calls for restraints as court hearing on slain Aweil girl starts Monday

Angry Aweil residents went on street to protest the killing of a 5-year-old child by a foreign trader in Aweil town - Courtesy

First court hearing of the case of slain Abuk Lual in Aweil town commences Monday, police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State have have said.

Abuk was defiled and killed in Aweil town allegedly by a Sudanese trader, leading to a violent protest in the area weeks ago, forcing traders to close down their business.

The prime suspect, 42-year-old Saber Abu Sam and two of his associates were immediately arrested following the incident.

“Let us all control ourselves, let us all control our anger and let justice be served for Abuk Lual,” said Capt.Guot Guot Akol, said the Police Spokesperson in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

A week ago, a group of South Sudanese Lawyers and Journalists also launched an initiative calling for the amendment of laws and recommending the death sentence for rape perpetrators in the country.

