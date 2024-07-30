30th July 2024
CAF schedules matches at Juba Stadium

Author: Reporter | Published: 3 hours ago

Juba Stadium was inaugurated on July 9th|Courtesy Photo

Juba National Stadium braces to host a series of CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Champions League games drawing teams from across Africa from Mid August in what will be the first of it’s kind since the facility was inaugurated in July.

Jamus FC  is scheduled to face off Stade Tunisia Club on 16th August 2024.

The next marches will be between El Merreikh Bentiu and Gor Mahia of Kenya and El Merreikh FC Omdurman versus Al Nasar Libya on 18th and 24 of August respectively, according to South Sudan Footbal Federation.

The mount-watering continental and regional tournaments are expected to span into September with two significant matches in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, SSAF has said.

The announcement comes after CAF okayed the use of the facility following complains from the country’s football governing body and the South Sudanese fans.

