CAF has not disqualified Juba Stadium yet – SSFA assures

South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has called for patience among football fans in the country, adding that it is working with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to make sure Juba Stadium will host preliminary stages of the CAF games in August.

SSFA made the clarification a day after CAF revealed the primary list of stadiums across the continent that will host its Champions League and Confederation Cup games, leaving out the Juba Stadium.

The news left many South Sudanese football fans disappointed.

Victor Lowrance Lual, the Secretary General of South Sudan Association, assured football fans that the CAF list is not final, adding that it will be revised and Juba Stadium will host the games despite some unmet requirements.

“Juba National Stadium, as one of the new stadiums, is qualified to be one of the stadiums that host CAF matches in the preliminary rounds,” Mr. Lual said.

“The SSFA is in close contact with CAF to ensure the entry of Juba national stadium when the list is amended according to the letter. What has been done is a preliminary list and there will be a final list on the twenty-second of this month.”

FIFA – the global football body which funded the renovation of the stadium – has temporarily approved it for international games during an inspection visit to South Sudan in March – and it was inaugurated by President Kiir three months later.

The construction of the facility that cost 5 million US dollars, began in 2019 and was supposed to be completed within 8 months – but this has delayed for a nearly five-years.

The stadium already hosted a FIFA World Cup Qualifiers game between Sudan and South Sudan on the same day of its inauguration by President Kiir and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino on June 11, 2024.

However, some critical installations including the stadium spotlight have not been made, and this means all matches will only be played during the daytime.

Early in July, SSFA Secretary General Lual said Juba stadium is likely to host CAF preliminary stages despite pending installations.

Mr. Lual said clubs representing South Sudan at the tournaments including Al Merriekh Bentiu FC and Jamus FC as well as Sudanese clubs will play their games at the stadium.

He reiterated that statement in an interview with Eye Radio on Sunday and urged South Sudanese to expect positive outcome when the final list is availed on 22nd of this month.

“We want to assure the people that what happened should not cause fear in the sports community, that our stadium is not ready. “This is a clarification and we ask people to be patient until the final list of which stadium will host CAF matches appears.’’

“The stadium will host CAF matches for Jamus FC Juba, El-Merreikh FC Bentiu, and all the clubs that requested to play their matches in Juba Stadium.”