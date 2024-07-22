22nd July 2024
CAF approves Juba Stadium for continental games

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 2 hours ago

Juba National Stadium. (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio).

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially approved Juba National Stadium for use in the 2024/25 CAF Interclub competitions, specifically for the 1st and 2nd Preliminary Rounds, national football body SSFA confirmed.

On July 15, the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) had to call for patience among football fans in the country, after CAF revealed the primary list of stadiums across the continent that will host its Champions League and Confederation Cup games, leaving out the Juba Stadium.

The news left many South Sudanese football fans disappointed, but SSFA said it was working with CAF to make sure Juba Stadium will host preliminary stages of the CAF games in August.

In a press statement on Monday, SSFA said stadium is now approved after the submission and review of the Pre-inspection report through the Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP).

CAF Head of Professional Football, Muhammad F. Sidat, confirmed the approval in a letter addressed to the SSFA, noting that the stadium meets the necessary standards for hosting the initial rounds of the champions league and confederation cup.

However, he emphasized the need for the stadium management to continue with the installation of the remaining equipment as previously indicated in CAF reports.

The SSFA expressed gratitude for the approval and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all outstanding requirements are met promptly.

SSFA Secretary General Victor Lowrance Lual confirmed the approval of the facility, which he said, will help the South Sudan clubs including Al Merrikh Bentiu and Jamus Juba, and the Sudanese clubs.

“We also have a request from Al-Merreikh and Al-Hilal of Sudan to use Juba National Stadium as well. We say to them, congratulations to our people,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“CAF also demands that the remaining requirements be communicated so that the stadium is ready to host all stages.’’

The association said it looks forward to welcoming teams and fans to Juba National Stadium, enhancing the football experience in South Sudan.

FIFA – which funded the renovation of the Juba stadium – has temporarily approved it for international games during an inspection visit to South Sudan in March – and it was inaugurated by President Kiir three months later.

The construction of the facility that cost 5 million US dollars, began in 2019 and was supposed to be completed within 8 months – but this has delayed for a nearly five-years.

The stadium already hosted a World Cup Qualifiers game between Sudan and South Sudan on the same day of its inauguration by President Kiir and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino on June 11, 2024.

However, some critical installations including the stadium spotlight have not been made, and this means all matches will only be played during the daytime.

Early in July, SSFA Secretary General Lual said Juba stadium is likely to host CAF preliminary stages despite pending installations.

Mr. Lual said clubs representing South Sudan at the tournaments including Al Merriekh Bentiu FC and Jamus FC as well as Sudanese clubs will play their games at the stadium.

 

