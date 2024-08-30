Cabinet sends $25.3M Juba Airspace budget for further review

Following a memo from the Minister of Transport, the National Cabinet has deferred a $25.3 million budget request for the Juba Airspace Control Facilities to the Infrastructure and Economic clusters for further examination.

Deputy Information Minister Jacob Korok explained that the facility, installed by Chinese contractors, is ready for operation pending budget approval.

According to the minister, the review by the two clusters is necessary before the budget can be resubmitted to the Council of Ministers for final approval.

Korok noted, “Minister Madut presented the request to fund the operation of the Juba Airspace Control Facilities, crucial for ensuring safety and efficiency in the country’s air transport.”

“The Council of Ministers advised that the budget be scrutinized by the Infrastructure and Economic clusters before being brought back for a final decision next Friday.”