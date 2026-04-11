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Cabinet reviews proposal to unify law enforcement agencies

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Interior Minister Alieu Ayieny Alieu presented the proposal on Friday|Courtesy

The Council of Ministers has reviewed a proposal by the Minister of Interior to unify law enforcement agencies under a single command structure.

On Friday, Minister of Interior Aleu Ayieny Aleu presented the Governance Cluster proposal during a meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The plan seeks to integrate the police, prison service, civil defence, and wildlife forces into a unified structure.

According to the minister, the proposal is intended to improve command, streamline operations, and address institutional fragmentation within the Ministry of Interior.

The proposal will be submitted to the National Legislative Assembly for consideration.

The Cabinet said the reform is aimed at building a professional and well-equipped police service to carry out its mandate.

“South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation reported that the discussion was successful on how the police can be unified into one force,” Yau-Yau said. “All organized forces will be part of the unified structure. The personnel will be trained, integrated, and equipped in line with government policies, ” he Deputy Minister of Information, David Yau-Yau, spoke on the proposal on the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation on Friday.

Officials said implementation will require training, integration of personnel, and adequate resources in line with government policies.

If implemented, the unified structure is expected to improve coordination and strengthen internal security operations.

Interior Minister Alieu Ayieny Alieu presented the proposal on Friday|Courtesy

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