1st September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Cabinet passes South Sudan-China MoU on agriculture

Cabinet passes South Sudan-China MoU on agriculture

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

National Cabinet meeting. (Photo/Courtesy).

The National Cabinet has passed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between South Sudan and China on boosting agricultural production.

The memo, presented by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Lily Albino Akol, focuses on increasing agricultural production and improving animal health services.

Deputy Information Minister Jacob Korok disclosed that the key areas of cooperation outlined in the MoU include promoting research and innovation in agriculture.

Others are strengthening agricultural extension services to support farmers and improving animal health services to boost livestock production.

“The memo aims to promote beneficial cooperation and gain developments in the field of agriculture,” Korok stated.

“The areas of cooperation included in this memo are the development of Agriculture and food production and marketing of food research, innovations and exceptional services and more production of animal healthcare.”

The deputy information minister said the memo was passed unanimously.

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs 1

UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs

Published August 27, 2024

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness 2

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness

Published August 28, 2024

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia 3

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia

Published August 29, 2024

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan 4

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan

Published August 26, 2024

Gunmen threaten security, illegally allocate land in Juba County – Official 5

Gunmen threaten security, illegally allocate land in Juba County – Official

Published August 27, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UNICEF issues emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines

Published 1 hour ago

Youth minister requests $5 million annual budget for sports development

Published 3 hours ago

Cabinet passes South Sudan-China MoU on agriculture

Published 4 hours ago

RSF leader Daglo orders troops to protect civilians

Published 5 hours ago

Arsenal drop points in 1-1 draw against Brighton

Published 23 hours ago

WES civil society body condemns recurrent violence in Yambio

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.