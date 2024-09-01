Cabinet passes South Sudan-China MoU on agriculture

The National Cabinet has passed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between South Sudan and China on boosting agricultural production.

The memo, presented by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Lily Albino Akol, focuses on increasing agricultural production and improving animal health services.

Deputy Information Minister Jacob Korok disclosed that the key areas of cooperation outlined in the MoU include promoting research and innovation in agriculture.

Others are strengthening agricultural extension services to support farmers and improving animal health services to boost livestock production.

“The memo aims to promote beneficial cooperation and gain developments in the field of agriculture,” Korok stated.

“The areas of cooperation included in this memo are the development of Agriculture and food production and marketing of food research, innovations and exceptional services and more production of animal healthcare.”

The deputy information minister said the memo was passed unanimously.

