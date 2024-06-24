Cabinet passes IGAD treaty on regional cooperation

The national cabinet has passed the treaty establishing the regional bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and stipulating deepening regional cooperation.

The treaty was validated on Friday after a deliberation a memo presented by the Minister of Justice presented on the matter.

Deputy Information Minister Jacob Korok said the treaty will replace the agreement establishing the IGAD and widen a deeper regional cooperation to achieve sustainable development.

He added that the treaty is also meant to accelerate regional economic, social, environmental and political Integration and cross border cooperation among the member states.

“Justice Ruben Madol, the minister of Justice and constitutional affairs presented a memo on the treaty of establishing the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD,” Korok told the media on Friday.

“The purpose of the treaty is to replace the agreement establishing the intergovernmental authority on development IGAD so as to widen and deepen cooperation to achieve sustainable development.”

The IGAD treaty, adopted by Heads of State and Government during the 14th Ordinary Session of the IGAD Summit held in Djibouti on June 12, 2023, expands and diversifies areas of cooperation among member states and with the international community.

Djibouti and Ethiopia are the only two IGAD partner states to have ratified the new treaty.

“The objectives of this treaty is to accelerate regional economic, social, environmental and political integrations and cross boarder cooperation among the member states. The treaty was debated and passed.”

Deputy Minister Korok said the Council of Ministers also approved a new public-private partnership policy aimed at economic growth.

He said the policy will promote public-private partnership, attain socio-economic development and fulfill sustainable funding for infrastructure development.

