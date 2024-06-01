Cabinet passes Examination Council Act 2011 Amendment Bill 2023

The National Cabinet on Friday passed the National Examination Council Act 2011 Amendment Bill 2023, a law establishing an independent examination council that administers and manages examinations to ensure uniform standards.

The amended bill now incorporates penalties and offense that were not expected due to “technology information.”

The Council of Ministers passed the bill unanimously after a presentation by the National Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Justice Ruben Madol.

Deputy Minister of Information Jacob Korok said the amended bill also incorporates provisions of the 2018 Revitalized Peace agreement and the transitional constitutions as amended.

“The purpose of the bill is to amend the national examination council act 2011, to incorporate offenses and penalties that were not foreseen due to technology information,” the official told the media.

“It is also to confirm the national examination council act 2011 with provision of revitalized agreement and the transitional constitution 2011 as amended. The memo was unanimously passed after deliberations.”

The National Examination Council is tasked with determining the general policies, principles and institutional relationships of the Council with other Government Institutions and the States.

It is also charged with the administration and management policy of the Council and shall be responsible to see that the same is carried out by the Council.

The executive authority of the Council to control and manage the Council shall, subject to the general or specific directions given to the Secretary of the Council by the Council, be under the control and management of the Director.

