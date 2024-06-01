1st June 2024
Cabinet passes amended youth development policy

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 3 hours ago

Jacob Maijuk Korok, Deputy Minister of Information addressing the media after a Council of Ministers meeting on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Photo: Charles Wote)

The National Council of Ministers passed the amended National Youth Development Policy 2024, a framework to address youth development across all sectors.

The policy framework was tabled by the National Minister of Youth and Sports Joseph Geng Akech to the cabinet on Friday.

Deputy Information Minister Jacob Korok said the amended policy is to promote a conducive environment for youth empowerment and development and to foster youth’s participation in decisions making.

He added that the policy is to also to allow youths to freely participate in economically, politically and spiritually to benefit from the country resources.

“The overall objective of the policy is to contribute towards attainment of peaceful and prosperous South Sudan where the young men and women fully develop their potential without discrimination, violence and abuse,” Korok said.

“The youths can freely participate in economic, political and spiritual life to benefit from the country resources. The council of Ministers after deliberation approved the report and passed it with amendment.”

Young people in South Sudan make up more than 70 percent of the estimated 12 million population.

However, the youth are faced with many challenges including lack of employment, education, and limited participation in decision making as they are systematically excluded due to their age and assumptions that they are inexperienced, according to UNFPA.

The UN population agency says such a situation has led to frustration among youth and has contributed to youth engaging in violence including armed conflict.

 

   

