13th July 2022
Cabinet endorses increment of teachers' salary by 100%

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Awut Deng Acuil, the Minister of General Education and Instruction speaks to the press in Juba on 21st Jan. 2022. Photo: Charles Wote/Eye Radio

The Minister of General Education and Instruction has said the Council of Ministers agreed to adjust the salary structure of teachers with an increment of 100 percent.

Minister Awut Deng Achuil said the increment will motivate teachers across the country and make a difference in their living condition.

“The adjustment of salary structure of the teachers was approved by the council to 100%. So, for us as ministry, our focus will be on how to improve the services of the teachers and invest in the training,” said Minister Awut.

Teachers’ strikes and demonstrations due to salary related issues are commonly reported across the country, with the latest strikes reported in Lakes, Upper Nile and Juba.

Last week, hundreds of school children staged a peaceful protest in Malakal town of Upper Nile to show support to striking teachers in the area.

The primary school teachers in the state capital went on strike to force the government to pay their three months’ salary arrears for April, May and June.

This follows the detention of more than 20 primary and secondary school teachers in Rumbek of Lakes State last month, after they staged a protest for demanding salary increment.

The teachers were later released on orders of the Governor Riny Tueny.

Meanwhile, Minister Awut Achuil disclosed that the ministry dispatched 80 per cent of the education budget to the states.

“As a country, we have done well by transferring 88% of our national budget from the ministry as conditional transfer to pay teacher’s salary and operation cost for both primary and secondary schools,” she said.

 

 

 

