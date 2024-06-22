22nd June 2024
Cabinet directs Unity, Lakes governors to end fresh cross-border violence

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 8 hours ago

Armed youth in show of weaponry. | Courtesy

The National Cabinet on Friday directed the governors of Lakes and Unity states to address fresh incidents of cattle-related conflicts involving armed bandits across their borders.

The decision came after Vice President Taban Deng raised a concern following the killing of six people, including three SSPDF soldiers, while pursuing raiders allegedly from southern Unity on June 19.

Deputy Information Minister Jacob Korok said the cabinet has learned about reports of mobilization among the youth of Lakes State for revenge attack.

“His excellency Taban Deng, the chairperson of Infrastructure cluster, raised issue of cattle raid between Lakes and Unity States,” Korok said in a press briefing on Friday.

“The cattle raiding happened two weeks ago from Unity States to Lakes, and now there is a mobilization maybe from the youth in Lakes to revenge. The advice given by council to the two governors is to peruse peaceful solutions.”

Korok said two governors Rin Tueny and Riek Bim have been advised to contain the situation through peaceful means.

“The conclusion was that the council urged the two governors to contain the situations and seek peaceful solutions between the two neighboring tribes of the two states.”

In a separate statement on Thursday, Lakes Information Minister said all the stolen goats have been recovered.

Paul Cabiet Anyang called on Unity State government to arrest the armed youth involved and bring them to book.

He further appealed to the authorities in the neighboring state to put measures and control cross-border raid.

When contacted, Unity State Minister of Information said he was yet to get to respond to the allegations.

 

 

 

 

22nd June 2024

