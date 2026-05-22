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Cabinet approves vehicle management regulations, prisons feeding system

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 17 minutes ago

Photo|Courtesy

The Council of Ministers has approved new regulations on the management of government vehicles and reforms to strengthen the prison feeding system in a move aimed at improving public resource management and service delivery.

During its regular meeting on Friday chaired by President Salva Kiir Mayardit, the Cabinet also approved policies intended to enhance governance through the implementation of provisions under the Revitalised Peace Agreement.

The Cabinet endorsed a new policy framework establishing a centralised and standard prison feeding system, with the Ministry of Interior tasked with overseeing procurement, menu planning, and monitoring services related to prisoner feeding.

Ministers further passed the 2025–2030 policy framework and strategic plan for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to guide the ministry and its stakeholders in carrying out activities aligned with its mandate efficiently and effectively.

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22nd May 2026

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