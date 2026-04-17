18th April 2026

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Cabinet approves peace pact amendments to pave way for 2026 polls

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir chairs a high-level Council of Ministers meeting in Juba on Friday, April 17, 2026 - Credit: PPU

The Council of Ministers, chaired by President Salva Kiir, has approved crucial amendments to the 2018 Revitalised Peace Agreement, marking a major step toward the scheduled December 2026 general elections.

According to the Office of the President, the Amendment Bill 2026 now moves to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly for final ratification.

The Cabinet also approved a government intervention to address economic pressures affecting telecommunications companies, directing the Ministry of Finance and relevant institutions to develop mechanisms for access to foreign currency.

In addition, the Council endorsed a ten-month progress report from the Ministry of Trade, including plans to clear arrears owed to regional and international organisations.

The Council further announced that Boma National Park is ready to receive both local and international tourists.

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18th April 2026

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