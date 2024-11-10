10th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Science   |   Cabinet approves Montreal Protocol on ozone layer protection

Cabinet approves Montreal Protocol on ozone layer protection

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

National Cabinet meeting. (Photo/Courtesy).

The Council of Ministers approved a bill on the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer – an international agreement to protect the earth’s ozone layer by phasing out the production and consumption of substances consuming it.

First adopted in 1987, the multilateral agreement has been a landmark in global environmental protection, with countries committing to reduce and eventually eliminate the use of ozone-depleting chemicals.

The ozone layer is the earth’s atmospheric shield that protects humans and the environment from harmful levels of ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

The protocol was approved after the Minister of Justice Ruben Madol presented a memo to the cabinet meeting chaired by President Kiir on Friday, paving the way for its domestication.

Information Minister Michael Makuei said the draft law passed through the Governance Cluster before its tabling at the cabinet, where it was approved and referred to the national parliament for further deliberation and adoption.

“This protocol was passed by the U.N. and is supposed to be adopted by every country. Today the Ministry of Justice prepared it and tabled it before the Council of Ministers then today it is presented to the Council of Ministers,” he said.

“The Council of Ministers passed it with the directives to the minister to table it before the National Legislative Assembly for deliberation and adoption.”

The Montreal Protocol was designed to stop the production and import of ozone depleting substances and reduce their concentration in the atmosphere to help protect the earth’s ozone layer.

It sits under the Vienna Convention, adopted in 1985 following international discussion of scientific discoveries in the 1970s and 1980s highlighting the adverse effect of human activity on ozone levels in the stratosphere and the discovery of the ‘ozone hole’.

The Montreal Protocol has been further strengthened through six Amendments, which have brought forward phase out schedules and added new substances to the list of substances controlled under the Montreal Protocol.

The amendments are London 1990, Copenhagen 1992, Vienna 1995, Montreal 1997, Beijing 1999 and Kigali 2016.

In January 2012, South Sudan ratified the Montreal Protocol, making it the first international environmental treaty to achieve complete ratification and reflecting its universal acceptance and success.

197 countries have ratified the Montreal Protocol, including all United Nations members, as well as the Cook Islands, Niue, the Holy See, Palestine, and the European Union.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline 1

Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline

Published November 8, 2024

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan 2

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan

Published November 8, 2024

Ethiopian contractors to build Paloch-Maiwut Road in oil-backed deal 3

Ethiopian contractors to build Paloch-Maiwut Road in oil-backed deal

Published November 5, 2024

South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda border tribes agree peaceful coexistence 4

South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda border tribes agree peaceful coexistence

Published November 4, 2024

M23 rebels capture key town in DRC’s North Kivu 5

M23 rebels capture key town in DRC’s North Kivu

Published November 4, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NBGs governor suspends finance minister over alleged corruption

Published 44 mins ago

Cabinet approves Montreal Protocol on ozone layer protection

Published 1 hour ago

School girl killed in ‘unintentional’ RPG explosion in Yei

Published 22 hours ago

Kiir revokes legislative appointment of expelled FDP SG Changkuoth Bichiock

Published 22 hours ago

Around 380,000 displaced by floods in South Sudan: OCHA

Published November 9, 2024

Jadalla warns police against misrepresenting enforcement of alcohol ban

Published November 9, 2024

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.