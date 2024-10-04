Cabinet approves declaration of national disaster over floods

President Salva Kiir is expected to declare a national disaster over floods wrecking havoc across nearly 40 counties in South Sudan after an extraordinary cabinet meeting approved a request for such declaration on Thursday.

Albino Atak Akol, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management highlighted at the Council of Ministers meeting that floods have affected 772,000 people in 30 counties as of 1st October 2024.

Mr. Akol stated that floods have destroyed livelihoods, submerged critical infrastructures and forced populations to higher grounds while the disaster is yet to peak.

Deputy Information Minister Dr. Jacob Maiju Korok said the humanitarian official recommended to the meeting chaired by President Kiir the national disaster declaration for affected areas.

Addressing the media, Dr. Korok said Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Albino Akol recommended that the President declares the devastating flood situation as a national disaster.

“Floods have impacted parts of South Sudan, affecting humans and animals. So, starting from 1st October, floods has affected over 772,000 people across 38 counties and Abyei administrative areas. There’s a possibility that the peak of the flood will be expected to be in November 2024,” said Korok, citing data as he addressed the media.

“The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs requested the Council of Ministers to recommend to the President a declaration of the national disaster due to floods affected states like Jonglei, Upper Nile, Unity States, Warrap, Northern Barh El Gazal, plus Abyei.”

The cabinet decision comes a month after an activist made a similar call to President Kiir to declare a national emergency over severe flooding affecting many parts of the country.

In July 2024, the national cabinet approved at least 78 million US dollars to respond to the flooding that was already forecast to affect 3 million people. However, the funds have not been released by the Ministry of Finance and Planning under unclear circumstances.

