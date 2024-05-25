Cabinet approves $9 million for basketball team participation in Paris Olympics

The National Council of Ministers in its meeting on Friday approved 9 million US dollars to facilitate the participation of the Men National Basketball team in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The budget was permitted after the Minister of Youth and Sport, Dr Joseph Geng Akech, presented a memo to the cabinet requesting the amount to cater for the team.

According to Deputy Minister of Information Jacob Korok, the national cabinet passed the budget and directed the Minister of Finance and Planning Awow Daniel Chuang to find sources to cover the budget.

“The budget will cater for the national team and the delegation to attend the Olympic Games,” Korok said in a press briefing.

“The cabinet has passed the 9 million USD budget and directed the Ministry of Finance to look for resources to facilitate the National Basketball team’s participation in the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.”

South Sudan will look to capture the imagination of global basketball fans as they debut for the Olympic in July 2024, after a remarkable World Cup performance.

The Bright Stars finished 17th in their World Cup debut last year and qualified directly for the 2024 Olympics because they were the African team that placed highest in the tournament.

The draw for the 2024 Summer Olympic tournament, was announced on March 19, 2024, where the Bright Stars were group with the USA, Serbia, and Puerto Rico.

In June 2023, the government approved $6.5 million to facilitate the participation of the national basketball team in the World Cup in Asia.

