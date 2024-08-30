30th August 2024
Cabinet approves $3.1M budget for EAC trade fair in Juba

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 5 hours ago

Dr. Jacob Maiju Korok, Deputy Minister of Information, at a previous event - courtesy of Ministry of ICT, May 10, 2024

The Cabinet approved a $3.1 million budget to host the 24th EAC Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Trade Fair in October 2024.

On Friday, Deputy Information Minister Jacob Korok announced that the event is scheduled to take place from October 26 to November 6, 2024.

The decision followed a proposal presented by the Minister of Trade, which was thoroughly reviewed and endorsed by the Council of Ministers.

This marks the first time South Sudan will host the EAC trade fair, providing a significant platform for local business owners to showcase their potential.

Korok emphasized the importance of the event for South Sudanese entrepreneurs and expressed optimism about the opportunities it will create.

“This budget approval represents a crucial step in launching the trade fair and highlights our commitment to supporting local businesses,” Korok stated.

The previous EAC Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Trade Fair was held in Bujumbura, Burundi from December 5 to 15, 2023.

30th August 2024

