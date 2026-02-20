Cabinet approves $2 billion gold-backed road project

The Council of Ministers has approved a USD 2 billion road development project, the largest investment in South Sudan’s road infrastructure to date, backed by the country’s gold reserves.

The announcement followed a cabinet meeting on Friday chaired by President Salva Kiir Mayardit, according to a statement from the Office of the President.

The funding will target the construction and upgrading of several major roads, including Juba–Yei–Kaya and Yei–Faraksika–Maridi roads, Juba–Lobonok–Moli Junction Road, and Wau–Raja–Boro Medina Road, all to asphalt standards.

According to the statement, the Cabinet awarded a sovereign guarantee to Shamrock Global Group to construct and improve over 1,031 kilometers of strategic national roads. Officials described the initiative as a historic move that will redefine infrastructure development in the country.

Speaking to the press after the cabinet meeting, Minister of Information Ateny Wek Ateny said the project will cost the government a total of USD 2 billion, with an average of USD 2.3 million per kilometer.

The plan, proposed by Mining Minister Lasuba Ludoru Wongo, involves using gold as collateral, a strategy the government says will leverage South Sudan’s resource base to fast-track long-overdue development agendas.

Minister Ateny reiterated that the government remains committed to peace and stability, adding that security is fundamental to both infrastructure development and the country’s democratic transition.

Officials say the USD 2 billion road project is one of the most significant infrastructure undertakings in recent years and represents a major investment in development using the nation’s most valuable resource.