C5 member’s call to release Dr. Machar reflects individual view-Ateny

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Hon. Ateny Wek Ateny, Minister of Information, Communications, Technology, and Postal Services addressing media on December 19, 2025. Credit: OPPU

The Minister of Information and Government Spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny, says comments by a Nigerian representative urging the release of the suspended First Vice President, Riek Machar, do not represent collective position of the African Union’s Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan (C5).

The African Union (AU) Ad Hoc High Level Committee for South Sudan (C5), comprising the Republics of South Africa (Chair), Algeria, Chad, Nigeria and Rwanda, at Ministerial level, underlines its continued support for the peace process in South Sudan.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Ateny said the remarks reflected the view of an individual member state and should not be taken as the collective stance of the committee.

“This was a view that was expressed by the Nigerians as a member of the C5. And one individual member state view cannot be the one that is underlining the whole issues. The communiqué is about to come out. I will not discuss the details before it is made public,” he said.

Ateny emphasized that South Sudan’s sovereignty and judicial process must be respected.

“Nobody should interfere in the Republic of South Sudan’s sovereignty, which includes asking the courts to act according to the wishes of other member states. Dr. Riek is under a competent court, and the decision will come from that court. It cannot be politicised,” he added.

