Bull kills 12-year-old boy in Rumbek, owner detained

Police in Rumbek town of Lakes State say a notorious bull and its owner are in detention for allegedly killing a 12 year old boy, Wednesday.

The state Police Spokesperson Major Elijah Mabor says the bull was reportedly being used as an ox-plough.

He said the killer bull was returning from a farm in the evening, when it attacked the boy, killing him on spot.

“We have the incident of the bull that killed a boy yesterday evening. That bull was used as ox plough in Rumbek town, the incident occurred at the late hours yesterday [Wednesday] and the bull now is under arrest at a police station in Rumbek Central County,” the police told Eye Radio.

Major Mabor said a post-mortem was carried out on the deceased, now identified as Maluer Mabor Mago.

“The boy was taken to hospital for post-mortem and he was taken home for burial, this is the incident we have here in Rumbek town,” he added.

However, he could not explain what was found in the examination.

The deadly incident occurred barely a month after a similar story of a violent ram that attacked and killed a middle-aged woman in the state.

The notorious ram made headlines around the world after knocking dead 45-year-old Adhieu Chaping by repeatedly ramming pouncing on her with its nasty-looking face.

The deceased reportedly attempted to stand up near the fierce animal when it repeatedly attacked and head-butted her to death.

According to the customary laws in Lakes State, any domestic animal that has killed a person is given as compensation to the family of the deceased.

The owner of the killer ram was fined five cows by a jury of traditional judges, in what an advocate has termed a tort law.

Geri Raimondo, who is also a former Justice of the Court of Appeal of the Judiciary, said the fine is necessary to force the owner to appear for settlement of the case.

