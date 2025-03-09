Builder Winnie Nyanachaijok challenges gender norms in South Sudan’s construction industry

In South Sudan where the construction industry has traditionally been a male-dominated field, there has been a growing number of women defying the negative perceptions and asserting their footprints in the sector.

Among them is Aker Angunyan. Popularly know as Winnie Nyanachaijok, the 22-year-old is determined woman who is reshaping perceptions of women in construction industry.

Upon sitting for her secondary school education in 2023-2024, Winnie opted to pursue construction not just as a career but as a path to financial independence.

“I joined the construction industry so that I wouldn’t have to depend on an older man, someone my father’s age, just because he has money,” she said, asserting that “Women are also capable of making their own money.”

For the past two and a half years, Winnie has worked on a variety of construction projects, including residential and commercial buildings in the capital city, Juba.

Although, the journey has been challenging, her passion and technical expertise has kept her going.

“To become a builder or an engineer, you need to understand building materials, construction techniques, and safety protocols,” she explains.

Being a woman in South Sudan’s construction industry has come with its share of challenges.

Winnie recalls her first day on a construction site when she faced immediate discrimination.

“Some workers said I couldn’t be given work because this job is only for men and that women belong in the kitchen. That is totally wrong. Men need to allow women to participate in such fields as well.”

Despite the gender-based discrimination, she remained focused and professional. She took it upon herself to educate her colleagues and employers about the value that women bring to the industry.

“After working with me, they realized that women are also meant for greatness. Women are role models in society,” she said.

Winnie also highlights the many career opportunities for women in construction, including leadership roles and project management positions.

“This work teaches you how to manage projects, businesses, and even become a leader. Women are also capable of doing this work,” she emphasizes.

She stresses the importance of self-respect and professionalism in gaining the respect of colleagues.

“I know how to conduct myself as a woman on a mission. My colleagues treated me like their younger sister at the construction site,” Winnie shares.

To her dismay, as days went on Winnie said she no longer faced harassment or insults, and she believes professionalism was key to challenging men’s negative perception about women in the industry.

While encouraging more women to join the construction industry, Winnie calls for greater awareness of career opportunities, better workplace support, and more inclusive hiring practices.

She believes the government should play a leading role in ensuring equal opportunities for women in all sectors.

Despite her passion for construction, Winnie still dreams big to further her education and expertise.

“I want to have a degree and complete my studies,” she says. She had previously been awarded a scholarship, but it fell through. However, her determination remains unwavering. “I still have the interest to study abroad and earn a degree,” she shares.

Winnie also helps support her family, particularly her younger siblings.

“I wouldn’t say I provide everything, but whenever my siblings need something like shoes or clothes, I help,” she adds.

Winnie’s hard work and perseverance is a proof that resilience, ambition, and the strength has reward in the end. This is as she is not only transforming her own life but also paving the way for more women to thrive in South Sudan’s construction industry.

Her message to young women is clear: “Be prepared for the challenges, but do not fear the career. Construction is not just for men. Women can and should be a part of building South Sudan’s future.”

