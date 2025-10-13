Bright Stars face Togo in final World Cup qualifier

The South Sudan national football team will take on Togo today at the Juba National Stadium in their final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers.

Both teams have already been eliminated from the race to qualify for the tournament. However, today’s match offers a chance to boost their group standings and end the campaign with pride in front of home fans.

South Sudan currently sits on four points, collected from draws against Mauritania (home and away), Sudan, and Togo in the first leg, after losing their opening match of the campaign.

Togo, meanwhile, has seven points. A win for South Sudan today would lift them to seven points as well, finishing level with both Togo and Mauritania in the group.

Senegal tops the group with 18 points, followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo with 16 points. Sudan is in third place with 13 points.

The fight for the top spot and a playoff place is now between Senegal and DR Congo. On Tuesday, Senegal will play Mauritania, while DR Congo will face Sudan in decisive fixtures that will determine who qualifies.

So far, five African nations have already booked their spots for the 2026 World Cup: Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, and Ghana.

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed that Morocco will host the African qualifying playoff next month. The tournament will feature four teams battling for a place in the intercontinental playoff.

The winners will represent Africa in the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States in June next year.

