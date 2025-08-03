Bright Starlets shine with national pride despite semi-final loss to Mali

ABIDJAN (Côte d’Ivoire) (Eye Radio) – The dream run of South Sudan’s women’s basketball team has concluded after a hard-fought battle against a formidable Malian side in the Women’s AfroBasket semifinal.

The debutant Bright Starlets fell to a seasoned Mali team with a final score of 76-50, but not before earning the respect and admiration of the entire nation.

This marks the second consecutive loss for the South Sudanese team against Mali, a continental powerhouse that now advances to the championship final.

Mali, a team with a rich history in the tournament, will go on to face Nigeria in a rematch of their 2021 final.

For South Sudan, simply reaching this stage is a historic achievement. As first-time participants in the tournament, the team’s journey has been a source of immense pride.

Their performance has showcased the incredible talent and potential of South Sudanese athletes on the international stage, proving that the nation is a rising force in African basketball.

While the run for the championship has ended, the legacy of this team is just beginning. The Bright Stars have laid a crucial foundation for future success, inspiring a new generation of players and fans across South Sudan.

The Oumarou Sidiya-coached side will hope to end an 18-year drought for the top prize, a feat that would not only end Nigeria’s dominance denying them a record fifth in a row, but also qualify the winners for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup set for Berlin, Germany.

Despite Mali’s dominance in the Women’s U16 and U18 AfroBaskets, they have struggled to replicate their junior-level success at the senior level, and Sunday will be an acid test for the star-studded squad.

TURNING POINT: Unlike in the group phase, when South Sudan and Mali played evenly and the debutant came close to pulling off the first upset of the tournament, Mali made their ambitions clear right from the start.

South Sudan trailed by seven (13-7) after the opening five minutes, but were shut out 29-8 by the end of the quarter, and the West Africans did not relent.

A 31-point lead at halftime was enough of a cushion for the Malians, even though South Sudan adjusted their game for a better second half.

HERO: There was no standout player in Mali’s victory.

Coach Sidiya rotated his entire squad and rested his starters for most of the second half.

Almost all of Mali’s players scored, with Sira Thienou leading the way with 14 points.

Djeneba N’Diaye and Alima Dembele added 13 and 11 points, respectively. Foune Sissoko, the only player not to score, had the most assists (five) and steals (one) on the team.

It was a team victory.

STATS DON’T LIE: South Sudan were out rebounded 54-38, with Mali picking 18 on offense but still managed to protect their basket for 10-9 on second chance points. The West Africans shared the ball better for 23-8 on assists. Mali’s shooting from deep troubled the East Africans the most as they converted 8-for-25 against 3-for-18. The Malian bench carried the day, contributing a massive 42 points, eight more points than their starters as the opponent’s side contributed 13.

BOTTOM LINE: South Sudan entered the competition as underdogs. They were a debutant team that qualified through a wildcard after finishing third in the Zone Five qualifiers.

However, their first match against the same team introduced them to the Women’s AfroBasket scene as formidable opponents. Despite tonight’s result, they have made an impact and will not be underestimated.

They are leaving having secured a spot in the 2026 Women’s World Cup qualifiers and are guaranteed a place in the 2027 Women’s AfroBasket tournament, if tradition holds.

Meanwhile, Mali is looking to end an 18-year wait for gold, but they will have to get past a Nigerian team that has not lost a match since October 2015, when they beat Angola in a third-place playoff in Yaoundé. The Nigerians are also motivated by the chance to win a record fifth consecutive title.

Their victory in Rwanda in 2023 saw them join Senegal as the only two teams to have won four consecutive titles.

WHAT THEY SAID: “South Sudan did a great job in this competition. Reaching the Semis is not for everyone. We came out and played the way we should have the first game, we made shots and that was the difference. I must admit that opening match result was a wake up call for us. It’s not that we were being complacent but we needed that reality.” – Mali guard Rokia Doumbia.

“Against Nigeria, we will control what we can. We will give them respect as champions but at the end of the day we will focus on our game. We will rest and come back ready to win. We came for that one goal. We have dominated the age group competitions and it is time to do the same with the Women’s AfroBasket,” Mali guard Rokia Doumbia.

“We are a first time team ranked lower than any other team in the competition before coming here and we came out and competed. Mali are a good side, and while we did not have a good start against them, we are proud of what we have achieved,” South Sudan Shooting Guard Sarah Deng.

