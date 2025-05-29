29th May 2025
Bridge to Ethiopia among projects set for revival in Akobo – Official

Author: Obaj Shagawa | Published: 33 minutes ago

The skeletal structure of the proposed Luolthakyian Bridge in Akobo County. Once completed, the bridge is expected to connect Akobo with Pochalla and Ethiopia’s Gambella region. – Courtesy photo

The new Commissioner of Akobo County has unveiled plans to revive major development projects, including the stalled Luolthakyian Bridge, which is expected to connect Akobo with Pochalla and Ethiopia’s Gambella region, citing the restoration of full peace in the area.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio on Tuesday, May 29, Hon. James Kueth Makuach described the bridge as a lifeline for communities that have long been cut off due to years of conflict and poor road networks.

He said infrastructure will ease transport, boost trade, and enhance access to services and opportunities.

According to the official, the bridge is part of a broader effort to rebuild infrastructure and improve basic services in Akobo County after years of instability caused by the 2013 conflict.

In the education sector, Commissioner Makuach revealed that Weckuach Primary School will soon open its doors to pupils.

He said the new school aims to expand access to education for children in remote areas of the county.

He added that the county administration is working closely with the State Minister of Education, Koang Bar Malieth, to rehabilitate the county’s secondary school and improve learning conditions for students.

On healthcare, the commissioner said he recently visited Akobo County Hospital with the State Minister of Health, Lual Minyluak.

During the visit, officials met with residents and encouraged them to raise concerns about available services.

The commissioner also disclosed plans to strengthen food security in partnership with the state’s agriculture ministry.

He said new agricultural programs are set to be launched to support local farmers and reduce reliance on food aid.

Makuach said development efforts had been delayed for years due to insecurity, but the current relative peace presents a chance to move forward.

He called on humanitarian and development partners to seize the moment and help deliver essential services to the local people.

