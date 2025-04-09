9th April 2025
Brian Adeba runs for parliamentary seat in Canada’s elections

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

Brian Adeba. (Photo: Liberty Party)

Researcher and human rights defender Brian Adeba, who has ancestral roots in South Sudan, is running for a parliamentary seat in Canada’s general elections, following his nomination by the Liberal Party to represent Kitchener Centre District.

Brian is a seasoned policy advisor with more than a decade of experience and holds degrees in journalism from Carleton University, the University of King’s College, and Daystar University in Kenya.

He served as deputy director of an investigative think-tank which exposes corruption and hold non-democratic governments accountable in Africa’s deadliest conflict zones.

“I will fight to increase jobs for youths in our region, ensure accessible healthcare is not undercut, reduce the cost of living, and build more homes. Please join my campaign and let’s fight for our families and people in Kitchener Centre,” Brian said in his website.

Brian is facing two other candidates in the Kitchener Centre seat – including Kelly DeRidder from the Conservative Party and incumbent Mike Morrice from the Green Party.

According to his campaign, Brian is committed to policies that uplift people, strengthen democracy, and create real opportunities. Kitchener Centre deserves a leader who listens, acts, and brings both experience and passion to the table.

The 2025 Canadian federal election will be held on April 28 to elect members of the House of Commons to the 45th Canadian Parliament.

 

 



