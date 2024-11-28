Boyoi, Lobong point fingers over closure of vital highway

The chief administrator of Greater Pibor Administrative Area and Eastern Equatoria State governor have accusations over the closure of a vital road linking communities in the two regions.

Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi blamed his Eastern Equatoria counterpart for closing off the important route that serves as a lifeline road to Jebal Boma and Vertet counties in Pibor.

In his presentation, Boyoi stated that the road closure has posed a significant challenge and left communities without access to food commodities.

According to him, the route was closed since April this year due to insecurities caused by a communal conflict between the communities.

He narrates that the situation has worsened other challenges facing the Jebel Boma residents as the road to Juba and the local airstrip remain dysfunctional due to rainy season.

“The Eastern Equatoria State government closed off the Kapoita to Buma Road since April due to the communal conflict affecting the transportation of the goods and accessibility for residents of Jebel Boma and Vertet Maruwo counties, who mainly depend on the highway for their basic necessities,” he said.

“The Boma road connectivity within the counties of the GPAA hinders humanitarian assistance, effort and security operations and agricultural activities and access to the market.”

“The Buma air strip operates exclusively during the dry season and is rendered non-operational during the post rains and flooding season.”

Eastern Equatoria Governor Luis lobong – responding to the statement – pointed out that the road was closed after thousands of armed men from Pibor launched a deadly attack on the Kapoeta region.

Lobong said the highway closed automatically and it was not the making of his government.

Lobong has threatened to take a legal action against the accusation if the forum will not address and correct the report by his Pibor counterpart.

“People may think it is only the government of Eastern Equatoria being accused. I don’t think if we write that the government, and one of its levels closed the road that is a lifeline to the people of South Sudan.”

“I want to report that if this thing is not discussed and withdrawn, the government of Eastern Equatoria will have no other option but to take a legal action against the administrative government of Greater Pibor.”

“If it is not corrected, we will take a legal action. Because such a report has been discussed, presented to the Council of Ministers, which means it has been approved by the whole government of Greater Pibor.”

