5th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Boy killed by lightning strike in Magwi

Boy killed by lightning strike in Magwi

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 4 hours ago

The vast majority of lightning strike victims survive, but the effects can be serious and end in death. (Adobe Stock)

An eight-year-old boy was killed in a lightning bolt during a storm in Labono Payam of Magwi County on Tuesday noon, authorities said, adding it is the second such death in the area in less than two months.

The incident happened when the children were playing outside at the onset of a powerful storm before a heavy downpour.

Labono Payam Administrator Okee Joseph said the boy died on spot while the other children didn’t sustain any injuries.

Okee said the lightning fatality is the second incident in the area in two months after a 27-year-old man was killed by such natural occurrence while returning from a funeral place in Lebone Boma.

“It happened around 3pm, when the heavy rain came. Before the heavy rain, it started with thunder,” he narrated in an interview with Eye Radio.

“when the thunder struck, it killed a child of eight years a male child in a family of a man called Odey who is now at a training in Torit for wildlife.”

“The other children were safe. They didn’t get any injury. Only that child who was struck and died immediately and this incident is happening for the second time.”

A lightning strike, or lightning bolt, is a natural electrical discharge that occurs between the atmosphere and the ground.

People can protect themselves from lighting strikes by seeking shelter, avoiding open structures, staying dry, and be far away from windows during storms.

Also stay low and avoid sheltering under tall objects like trees, towers and poles when sheltering from rain as these objects are more likely to be struck by lightning.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia 1

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia

Published August 29, 2024

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers 2

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers

Published September 1, 2024

South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti 3

South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti

Published September 4, 2024

South Sudan currency loses 70% of value since Jan, many risk starvation: OCHA 4

South Sudan currency loses 70% of value since Jan, many risk starvation: OCHA

Published August 31, 2024

US imposes visa restrictions on South Sudanese officials over aid blockage 5

US imposes visa restrictions on South Sudanese officials over aid blockage

Published August 30, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Xi Jinping’s opening remarks to Forum on China-Africa Summit [as delivered]

Published 30 mins ago

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei dies after boyfriend set her on fire

Published 1 hour ago

MP urges long-term solution to faulty issuance of passports

Published 2 hours ago

WHO advises South Sudan to be vigilant on polio, Mpox

Published 3 hours ago

Boy killed by lightning strike in Magwi

Published 4 hours ago

City Review, Al-Hagiga newspapers dismiss 8 journalists after pay rise demand

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.