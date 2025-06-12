You are here: Home | National News | News | BoSS, telcom operators to in cooperate digital payment in banks
The Bank of South Sudan, telecommunication operators, and the National Communication Authority have formed a committee to fast-track a transition from cash-based transactions to digital payments across sectors.
This move aims to integrate mobile money platforms with commercial banks, develop affordable salary withdrawal tariffs for civil servants, enhance financial transparency, and restore public confidence in the banking system.
In a statement on Thursday, Bank Governor Addis Ababa Othow called for an urgent collective action to address the cash crisis.
“We must work collectively to restore public trust in the banking sector, he said.
Meanwhile, his First Deputy Governor, Samuel Yanga Mikaya, pledged to oversee a timely and inclusive transition to digital payments that ensures “no one is left behind.”
Representatives from major telecom providers—including MTN South Sudan CEO Mapula Bodibe, Digicash Chief Operations Manager Martin Oluoch, and Zain South Sudan CEO Philipe Hanna have expressed strong support for the initiative.
David Chol, who represented the NCA at the meeting, assured the authority’s commitment to expanding digital infrastructure and increasing public awareness around digital finance.
