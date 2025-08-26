BoSS announces official SSP 20 billion auction

The Bank of South Sudan has announced it will officially auction SSP. 20 billion to eligible commercial banks through its Term Deposit Facility (TDF) on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, as part of its mandate to manage liquidity and stabilize the country’s financial sector.

According to an official notice issued by the central bank, the auction will be conducted in three tenors — 28 days, 84 days, and 336 days — with interest and principal to be paid at maturity. The settlement of bids will occur on the same day as the auction.

The amount allocated per tenor includes SSP 10 billion for 28 days, SSP 8 billion for 84 days, and SSP 4 billion for 336 days. The respective maturity dates are set for 24 September 2025, 19 November 2025, and 29 July 2026.

The interest rate for each deposit will be set below the Central Bank Rate of 13%, with an early termination penalty (ETP) of 25% of accrued interest, in line with the central bank’s guidelines.

The Bank of South Sudan stated that bid submissions will be accepted via email and the Refinitiv platform from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, with adjudication scheduled between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM on the same day.

The Bank also advised banks not using the Refinitiv Platform to authenticate their bids by scanning all documents into a single PDF file.

Application forms and detailed guidelines are available at the Financial Markets Department – Front Office Division or can be downloaded from the Bank’s official website.

The Term Deposit Facility is a monetary policy tool used by the Bank of South Sudan to absorb excess liquidity from the banking system, curb inflationary pressures, and maintain macroeconomic stability.

This latest auction comes at a time when the central bank is under increased pressure to stabilize the local currency and restore confidence in the banking sector amid ongoing economic challenges.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter