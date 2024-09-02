Border Police urged to reclaim HQ land as occupiers demand $10B

The Border Police Directorate has been urged to accelerate legal action to reclaim its headquarters land, currently occupied by individuals in Gudele who are demanding $10 billion in compensation.



The Inspector General of Police, General Atem Marol Biar, issued this directive during his visit to the directorate on Friday, where he evaluated its working conditions and performance.

During the visit, Assistant Inspector General for Border Police, Gen. Olaw Adiang Nyijok, expressed concerns about inadequate space and mobility challenges.

In response, IGP Marol directed Adiang to expedite the legal process to remove those occupying the Border Police land.

“The inspector general of police visited the directorate of border police, in his visit he directed the police of the border to execute their duty,” Police Spokesperson Col. John Kassara stated.

“The visit was to assess the general working condition of the directorate stressing the importance of training describing it as the only tool to transform the directorate,” Col. John Kassara said.

“He also said land occupied by illegal tenants should be returned. The directorate will take legal action against those occupying the area.”

Lt. Khamis Justin, Executive Officer in the Office of the Assistant Inspector General of Border Police, reported that the contested land is located in Block 6 of Gudele One.

He noted that the land has been illegally occupied by civilians and military officials for several years.

Justin added that the occupants have previously filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Interior, seeking $10 billion in compensation for potential losses from their anticipated eviction.

“They are saying, they need the court to find a possible way for them. Either to find a place such they should be relocated,” said Khamis.

“They claimed that they have constructed a permanent building in the area and made a rough budget of 10 billion US dollars to be refunded back to them by the Ministry of Interior as compensation,” he said.

“Last week we were in court, the legal register was summoned and he said this place belongs to Border Police.

“It was registered in the Ministry of Housing with the name of the border police and they have form three.”

Mr. Khamis stated that the limited space for the directorate has led to challenges, including difficulties in recruiting and training new officers.

The Border Police, tasked with securing borders and enhancing cross-border relations with neighbouring countries, is significantly impacted by these constraints.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



EES citizens object to sacking of elected leaders via decree Previous Post