Bor police arrest 11 chiefs over fishing ground violence

Police in Bor of Jonglei State have arrested 11 traditional chiefs from two clans who were involved in fighting at a fishing ground in Baidit Payam in August 2024.

Four people were killed and three others injured after violence erupted in Baidit following a dispute over ownership of the fishing swamps locally known as “torch”.

The fighting forced the evacuation of civilians and boats along the banks of the Nile and the deployment of security forces.

Bor County Commissioner James Gai said the traditional leaders have been apprehended in an investigation into the resource-related armed violence, which is not the first of its kind.

Mr. Gai stated that four chiefs from the two clans were bailed and directed to help the police trace the main suspects behind the violent.

The commissioner said he believes that the chiefs will be able to bring the suspects into book.

“The fighting happened in Torch a fishing side four people died, so we arrested some of the chiefs 11 of them but four were bailed out,” he told Eye Radio.

“They were bailed out from the two sides so that they go and look for the suspects responsible for the cause of the problem. We formed a committee which requested the release of the chiefs so that they go and look for the suspects.”

In July 2023, one person was killed and two others injured in clashes over ownership of the same fishing ground in Baidit Payam.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Bright Stars lose to Congo Brazzaville as jersey design irks fans Previous Post