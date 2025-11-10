Bor hospital shut down as medical workers protest mass transfers

Medical workers in the Jonglei State capital, Bor, have shut down the main hospital in protest over the recent transfer of more than 30 staff by the state Ministry of Health.

According to the workers, the strike followed a directive from the Director General of the State Ministry of Health to redeploy about 36 medical staff from Bor State Hospital to health facilities outside the town.

Mayen Mayol, an associate clinician and one of the protesting staff, said the workers are rejecting the transfers because the new facilities are located in insecure areas and lack proper funding.

“…what is happening here in Bor State Hospital, earlier this month, the Director General for State Ministry of Health made a transfer of some staff out of the hospital to the (PHCC) Primary Health Care Centre and (PHCU) Primary Health Care Unit. Those staff have been working in the hospital since 2006, when peace came. When the staff looked at it, they said this could not work,” he explained.

Mayol said Bor State Hospital has not been operating fully since Friday, as the workers have laid down their tools and closed the hospital gates.

“So, they reacted and closed the hospital. On Friday, they closed the hospital. On Saturday and Sunday, they also stopped services but allowed emergencies to be handled. This morning, they closed the main gate again, and the hospital is not functioning, waiting for intervention from the state government,” he said.

He said the shutdown and strike will continue unless the State Ministry of Health reverses its decision.

“We cannot determine. If a solution comes today, the hospital can operate as before. We have been providing long-term services, some in grade 5 and grade 7. This transfer needs to be reversed. It should be genuine and transparent. I personally do not have a problem with the transfer, but the area must be functional for us to serve effectively,” he added.

Eye Radio contacted Director General at the state ministry of health earlier but said he not ready for interview as he was in a meeting.

