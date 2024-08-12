12th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | States   |   Bor: 18 sustain burns while saving valuables from burning boat

Bor: 18 sustain burns while saving valuables from burning boat

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 1 hour ago

A boat fire in Bor. (Photo: Courtesy)

At least 18 people have sustained serious injuries after attempting to recover items from a burning boat loaded with fuel and other goods, destined for Renk County in Upper Nile State, police said.

Acting Jonglei Police Commissioner Maj. Gen. Elia Costa narrated that the vessel docked along the river bank north Bor where it was awaiting repair on an engine failure before departure on Sunday.

General Costa said the boat carrying 600 barrels of fuel then caught fire, prompting local residents to jump inside in order to rescue some items for themselves.

“The boat coming from Juba and going to Renk was carrying about 600 barrel of fuel, and on the way, the engine of Boat stack so they stop at the river bank to maintain their engine,” he said.

“So during that time, the fire erupted and there was nobody there, and when fire started, the residents of that area came and stormed the boat to take the goods which is there plus fuel.”

“When they were taking the goods, the fire expand again so that it burn about 18 people that are the citzen of that area of Makuc payam, nobody died they brought them now to Bor hospital.”

However, Costa said the fire engulfed them, burning the 18 individuals, who are currently being treated at Bor Civil Hospital.

Boat fires are commonly reported along the Nile River.

In June 2023, a similar boat fire occurred at Total Port in Bor where four people were critically injured after a boat carrying UN relief food caught fire at Total Port in Bor Town on Saturday.

The police commissioner said the boat loaded with 4,140 bags of sorghum and barrels of fuel was supposedly bound for Malakal of Upper Nile State when it erupted in flames, gutting all the consignment.

Two days later, another boat carrying World Food Program (WFP) relief food caught fire at Leudier Port in Bor town as a man lit charcoal in an attempt to cook inside the vessel.

In 2021, a boat carrying fuel and other goods to Malakal in Upper Nile State caught fire and exploded at the Juba Port near Gaabat. There were no causalities reported.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels 1

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels

Published August 9, 2024

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population 2

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population

Published August 11, 2024

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results 3

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results

Published August 8, 2024

Education ministry set to announce SSCSE exams results 4

Education ministry set to announce SSCSE exams results

Published August 8, 2024

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner 5

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner

Published August 8, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

6 juveniles sent to reformatory prison for gang-raping 13-year-old girl

Published 27 mins ago

Bor: 18 sustain burns while saving valuables from burning boat

Published 1 hour ago

Police officer dismissed for assaulting prosecutor in Lakes State

Published 1 hour ago

Governor Futuyo sacks aide arrested over currency counterfeiting

Published 2 hours ago

Gang groups accused of robberies in Jondoru

Published 3 hours ago

Yakani wants Tumaini Initiative, security bill discussed in presidency meeting

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.