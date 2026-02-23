Boma-Badingilo moves closer to prestigious UNESCO World Heritage inscription

The Government says it is working with international partners to move the Boma-Badingilo Migratory Landscape from the emergency nomination list to the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List.

The announcement follows the successful validation of the country’s emergency nomination dossier in Juba, a key step toward full inscription on the World Heritage List. According to UNESCO, the validation marks important progress in the nomination process.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization recognises heritage sites for their outstanding natural and cultural value.

Sarah Nyanath Elijiah Yong, Minister of Culture, Museums, and National Heritage, said she is optimistic about the nomination but acknowledged that the inscription process will require further review and diplomatic engagement. She stressed that protecting South Sudan’s heritage goes beyond Boma-Badingilo to include sites such as the Sudd and the Deem Al-Zubair slavery routes.

“So far, we have made progress, and as the Ministry of Heritage, we are hopeful that our nomination will go through. However, there are processes that still need to be revisited, especially regarding the inscription stage,” Minister Nyanath said during a briefing in Juba.

“We must ensure our national heritage sites are properly protected, including Buma Badingilo. Our national heritage list will not only focus on Buma Badingilo, the Sudd, or the Deem Al-Zubair slavery routes. There are many more sites to be considered,” she added.

Speaking at the same event, Makuar Dobuol Puot, Director General at the Ministry of Culture, Museums, and National Heritage, described the emergency nomination as a major achievement but said more work lies ahead.

“We now have a heritage to celebrate. But the emergency listing is not the end of the process. We still have more work to do with the State Parties,” Puot said.

“Moving the site from the emergency list to the prestigious World Heritage List requires the involvement of all partners. Boma is not only about the migratory landscape we are celebrating. It also includes important monuments with outstanding universal value that are now nominated on the emergency World Heritage List,” he stated.

The Boma-Badingilo ecosystem includes Boma National Park and Badingilo National Park. The area hosts one of the world’s largest wildlife migrations.

The migration involves millions of antelope, including white-eared kob, tiang, and Mongalla gazelle, and is considered one of the most significant natural events globally.

