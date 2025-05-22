22nd May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   Bol Mel vows to defend SPLM legacy, calls for unity, grassroots revival

Bol Mel vows to defend SPLM legacy, calls for unity, grassroots revival

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 6 hours ago

VP, Benjamin Bol Mel celebrates new SPLM Party role as First Deputy after his swearing-in|By Moses Awan

JUBA, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) — The newly appointed First Deputy Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, has pledged unwavering loyalty to the party, vowing to carry forward its vision with the same conviction he says was instilled in him “from the bush.”

Speaking at his swearing-in ceremony at the SPLM House in Juba on Wednesday afternoon, Bol promised to protect the party from both internal and external threats and ensure that the legacy of SPLM founding leaders is remembered.

“I will not let you down,” Bol declared. “I will carry the mission and the vision of the SPLM with the same conviction that you instilled in me from the bush until this very moment. I will stand by you, support and protect you from any humiliation, whether external or internal.”

Dr. Bol emphasized the need to rebuild the SPLM as a true people’s movement by expanding recruitment, training, and deployment across all states and administrative areas. He also called for the reactivation of SPLM diaspora chapters to reconnect the global South Sudanese with the national cause.

He proposed the establishment of clear mechanisms for internal democratic primaries to enhance transparency and participation within the party.

Bol paid tribute to veteran SPLM leaders Dr. James Wani Igga, Daniel Awet Akol, and Kuol Manyang, commending their steadfast commitment to preserving the party’s legacy.

Calling for unity, he urged party members to rally behind President Salva Kiir to achieve lasting peace, rebuild the economy, and improve the lives of all South Sudanese.

“SPLM is the only party that can achieve peace for our people, protect the legacy of our martyrs, fulfil the promise of independence and deliver a better life for all South Sudanese,” he said.

Dr. Bol, who also serves as Vice President for the Economic Cluster, underscored the importance of agriculture, infrastructure, investment, and public service delivery. He stressed that consistent payment of salaries and pensions must be prioritized to enhance public sector performance.

“Without peace, there can be no development and no future,” he noted. “Agriculture secures sovereignty, investment creates jobs, and welfare supports our civil service and retirees.”

Also sworn in were Mary Apai and Simon Kun, who will serve as the second and third deputy chairpersons of the SPLM, respectively.

Popular Stories
South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project 1

South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project

Published May 17, 2025

Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA 2

Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA

Published May 20, 2025

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles 3

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles

Published May 21, 2025

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol 4

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol

Published May 20, 2025

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official 5

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official

Published May 20, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activist demands answers over deportation of non-citizens into the country

Published 4 hours ago

Lakes State declares Mpox outbreak at Rumbek prisons

Published 4 hours ago

Finance Ministry directs opening of civil servants’ bank accounts

Published 5 hours ago

President Kiir says time has come for new generation of leaders

Published 6 hours ago

Bol Mel vows to defend SPLM legacy, calls for unity, grassroots revival

Published 6 hours ago

Cabinet Minister calls for peace and reconciliation among South Sudanese

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.