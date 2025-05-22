Bol Mel vows to defend SPLM legacy, calls for unity, grassroots revival

JUBA, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) — The newly appointed First Deputy Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, has pledged unwavering loyalty to the party, vowing to carry forward its vision with the same conviction he says was instilled in him “from the bush.”

Speaking at his swearing-in ceremony at the SPLM House in Juba on Wednesday afternoon, Bol promised to protect the party from both internal and external threats and ensure that the legacy of SPLM founding leaders is remembered.

“I will not let you down,” Bol declared. “I will carry the mission and the vision of the SPLM with the same conviction that you instilled in me from the bush until this very moment. I will stand by you, support and protect you from any humiliation, whether external or internal.”

Dr. Bol emphasized the need to rebuild the SPLM as a true people’s movement by expanding recruitment, training, and deployment across all states and administrative areas. He also called for the reactivation of SPLM diaspora chapters to reconnect the global South Sudanese with the national cause.

He proposed the establishment of clear mechanisms for internal democratic primaries to enhance transparency and participation within the party.

Bol paid tribute to veteran SPLM leaders Dr. James Wani Igga, Daniel Awet Akol, and Kuol Manyang, commending their steadfast commitment to preserving the party’s legacy.

Calling for unity, he urged party members to rally behind President Salva Kiir to achieve lasting peace, rebuild the economy, and improve the lives of all South Sudanese.

“SPLM is the only party that can achieve peace for our people, protect the legacy of our martyrs, fulfil the promise of independence and deliver a better life for all South Sudanese,” he said.

Dr. Bol, who also serves as Vice President for the Economic Cluster, underscored the importance of agriculture, infrastructure, investment, and public service delivery. He stressed that consistent payment of salaries and pensions must be prioritized to enhance public sector performance.

“Without peace, there can be no development and no future,” he noted. “Agriculture secures sovereignty, investment creates jobs, and welfare supports our civil service and retirees.”

Also sworn in were Mary Apai and Simon Kun, who will serve as the second and third deputy chairpersons of the SPLM, respectively.

