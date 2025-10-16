Body of former Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga arrives in Nairobi

The body of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga arrived in Nairobi this morning from India, where he passed away while undergoing medical treatment.

The reception of his remains was marked by chaotic and emotional scenes, stretching from the airport to the Parliament buildings. Tearful mourners lined the streets, struggling to catch a glimpse of the late leader’s casket as it made its way through the capital.

Security forces were deployed to control the large crowds, but the sheer number of mourners created tense moments along the route, reflecting the deep sorrow and national grief following the death of one of Kenya’s most iconic political figures.

His remains are expected to be taken to the East African country’s parliament for viewing. Raila will be laid to rest on Sunday at his ancestral home in Kisumu.

