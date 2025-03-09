9th March 2025
Bodies of General Majur Dak and SSPDF officers arrive in Juba

Author: Madrama James | Published: 7 hours ago

Juba International Airport - File photo.

The bodies of General Majur Dak and several other SSPDF officers killed in Nasir, Upper Nile, arrived in Juba on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

According to an Eye Radio report from the scene, the bodies were received at Juba airport by the Minister of Defense, the Presidential Security Advisor, and family members of the deceased.

Their deaths followed a tragic incident on March 7, 2025, when armed youth opened fire on a UNMISS helicopter involved in an evacuation operation.

On Friday, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) confirmed that the attack occurred during an attempt to evacuate SSPDF personnel, including General Dak, who had been caught in violent clashes with armed youth in Nasir. The evacuation, which was coordinated at the request of all parties involved, aimed to mitigate rising tensions and prevent further violence in the region.

The confrontation between the SSPDF and the armed youth had already led to significant casualties and forced many civilians to flee their homes. UNMISS’s mission was part of ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation and reduce the risk of broader conflict.

In response to the attack, President Salva Kiir called for calm and national unity. Speaking to the nation on March 7, Kiir confirmed the tragic deaths of General Dak and several soldiers, condemning the violence that claimed their lives.

“As we mourn this loss, we must remain committed to peace and stability,” President Kiir stated. “This attack is a reminder of the ongoing challenges we face, but we must continue to seek dialogue and reconciliation in order to prevent further escalation.”

The tragic incident has deepened concerns over the growing instability in South Sudan, particularly in Upper Nile, and underscored the urgent need for all parties to refocus on peace and resolution efforts.

