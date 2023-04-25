Blue Wave company withdraws contaminated water

The Blue Wave water purification company has withdrawn supplies of bottled water from the market after a video footage apparently showing contaminated bottled water went viral on social media.

There has been growing concerns over safety of the water bottles produced by the company after a whistleblower captured a video showing sealed water bottles with some impurities.

In the footage that was forwarded many times on WhatsApp, the social media user shakes the water and after which some white particles are seen in random motion inside the supposedly pure drinking water.

The video compelled the National Bureau of Standard to visit the factory and investigate its products.

During a press conference Monday, the Executive Director of the National Bureau of Standard, said the contaminated water seen on social media was produced between the end of last year and January this year.

Dr. Mary Gordon Mortat said the company was not functioning at the time when the Bureau of Standard was inspecting water companies.

“Our staff inspected Blue Wave in February, they also inspected about 12 factories of water and they ensure that all the standard measures are put in place,” Dr. Mary said.

“When they were doing the inspection, Blue Wave was not producing water, it has been in renovation since January so what happened is that the water we are seeing today is actually the water that was produced at the end of last year and the beginning of this year January.”

Ms. Mortat also confirmed that the contaminated water has been taken off the market.

“They have withdrawn all the water whether they have particles or not everything that blue wave has produced is been withdrawn especially water, we are in the process of ensuring that there are no any other water that blue wave have produced.”

“This is January badge, and they have not produced anymore, so any water that are still in the market from January badge they have to be withdrawn from the market”.

Meanwhile, the Director of Blue Wave Water Company admitted the contaminated water was purified by the company.

However, the unnamed director said the water was last produced in January when the company discovered an error in the production process, resulting in the particles.

“The water that you saw on social media is our water, we were doing the production on 2nd of January 2023 but as we are doing the production, we were processing the 6 hundred mils bottled water after some bottles were produced, we discovered that there was an error in the production process and that is why you saw the water had some particles in it.”

