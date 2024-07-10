10th July 2024
Blinken urges transparent use of public funds in South Sudan

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken - Courtesy of State Department

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has urged the transitional government to start using public financial resources transparently for the good of all the people of South Sudan.

Blinken also reiterated the United States calls on South Sudan’s leaders to take the steps necessary to guarantee their people a future of peace and the ability to choose their leaders through genuine and peaceful elections.

The US Secretary of State said this in a statement while congratulating the people of South Sudan as they celebrate the 13 Anniversary of South Sudan’s independence.

Mr. Bliken said in 2011 when South Sudan emerged as the world’s newest nation, its citizens expected their leaders would work to establish a democratic, just, and peaceful society.

He underscored that the United States’ relationship with South Sudan began decades before its independence and is based on values, including the belief that the South Sudanese people deserve democracy, human rights, and a government that is responsive to their needs.

Blinken added that the people of America will always stand with those who work to advance these values.

Meanwhile, he similarly called on the transitional government to create an environment that is conducive for the effective provision of international donor assistance, including reducing the costs and risks faced by those trying to help the South Sudanese people.

