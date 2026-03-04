4th March 2026

Bishops demand justice following atrocities in Jonglei and Ruweng

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 9 hours ago

Catholic Bishops’ during a press conference held on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 addressing the recent attack on civilians in Ayod and Abiemnhom - Photo Credit: |Catholic Radio Network

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishops’ Conference has called on the government to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for the recent killing of civilians in Jonglei State and the Ruweng Administrative Area.

The appeal follows reports that 16 civilians, including women and children, were killed last month by elements within the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) in Ayod County.

In a separate incident on Sunday, armed youth, allegedly from Mayom County attacked Abiemnhom County in the Ruweng Administrative Area, resulting in nearly 170 deaths.

Cardinal Stephen Ameyu, Chairperson of the Bishops’ Conference, expressed profound sorrow over the escalation of violence, describing the killings as senseless and unjustifiable.

“The blood of our brothers and sisters and children shed in their own communities cries out to heaven. We are troubled not only by the loss of life but by the blatant disregard for human dignity.” — Cardinal Stephen Ameyu

The Cardinal emphasized that the Church condemns these acts in the strongest terms, noting that there is no justification for murdering innocent civilians. “Such acts are an offense against God, the author of life, and a grave sin against humanity,” he stated.

The bishops issued an urgent appeal to the transitional government at all levels, reminding leaders of their constitutional and moral obligations to the citizens of South Sudan.

“You are the custodians of the common good, entrusted with a duty to protect life. We call upon you to act immediately and transparently investigate these atrocities, bring the traitors to justice, and ensure that such evildoers do not act again.”

Beyond investigation, the Conference called for the deployment of adequate security resources to protect vulnerable populations. The clergy encouraged a shift toward dialogue and reconciliation instead of violence and revenge.

Addressing the survivors and the families of the victims, the Cardinal offered the Church’s support to those grieving their parents, children, and neighbors.

“To the mothers mourning their sons, the children grieving their parents, and the communities in sorrow for their neighbors—we, your shepherds, extend our heartfelt condolences. While we cannot fully grasp your pain, you are not alone. The Church is your family. We share in your tears.”

The bishops concluded with an appeal to humanitarian organizations and people of goodwill to provide immediate assistance to the more than 1,000 civilians currently displaced and seeking refuge at UNMISS sites.

“Survivors are traumatized and urgently need psychosocial support and necessities,” the Cardinal stated. “We pray for you and we hold you in our hearts. May the God of all consolation envelop you in His mercy and grant you strength during this mourning period.”

