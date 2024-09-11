11th September 2024
Bishop Santo calls for release of unlawfully detained to promote peace

Author: Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 46 mins ago

Auxiliary Bishop Santo Laku Pio of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba speaks to Eye Radio at Kalisto Ladu's residence in Hai Kuwet on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. — Photo Credit: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

The Auxiliary Bishop of Juba urges authorities to release those unlawfully detained, calling it a crucial step toward forgiveness and national peace.

Santo Loku Pio said South Sudanese should advocate for the freedom of those who are still in detention.

He also commended the government for releasing Juba’s former mayor Kalisto Ladu.

Bishop Santo spoke to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview in Juba yesterday.

“As a man of the Church, I also call upon still those who are detained in different ways to also be released,” said Bishop Santo.

“This release [of Kalisto] is a good sign because we also need to release the people we also imprisoned in our hearts, we are also imprisoning people in our hearts,” he said.

“We need also to release those people so that they are free, and freedom is what each one of us should advocate for.”

In September 2019, delegates to the National Dialogue Equatoria Regional Conference demanded the immediate release of all detainees unlawfully arrested by security organs.

According to Amnesty International, hundreds of arbitrary arrests, prolonged detentions and enforced disappearances of individuals perceived as government opponents were recorded since the start of the conflict in December 2013.

